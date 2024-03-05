Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Geordies Dream 3.50 Newcastle

0-5 over hurdles but the form of last month's second at Carlisle (2m1f, soft) was very well advertised by the winner in a valuable race at the weekend, and this fellow is sure to appreciate today's ease in grade; strong claims.

Major Fortune 4.02 Lingfield

Appeared to have a nice bit in hand despite a narrow winning margin over C&D (heavy) 12 days ago which brought up his four-timer; danger to all off just 6lb higher.

Tropez Power 6.00 Southwell

Record over C&D reads 131 and possible to make excuses for his two defeats since returning from six months off in January; still 3lb above his last winning mark, but interesting now returned here and he seems likely to get the solid pace he needs.

Bringbackmemories 7.30 Southwell

Won three times last year (including once over hurdles) and showed this surface was no problem when successful here (1m4f) in January; again ran well when third of nine in an amateur riders' event over C&D a fortnight later (winner has gone in again since) and high on the list.

