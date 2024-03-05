Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
Geordies Dream 3.50 Newcastle
0-5 over hurdles but the form of last month's second at Carlisle (2m1f, soft) was very well advertised by the winner in a valuable race at the weekend, and this fellow is sure to appreciate today's ease in grade; strong claims.
Major Fortune 4.02 Lingfield
Appeared to have a nice bit in hand despite a narrow winning margin over C&D (heavy) 12 days ago which brought up his four-timer; danger to all off just 6lb higher.
Tropez Power 6.00 Southwell
Record over C&D reads 131 and possible to make excuses for his two defeats since returning from six months off in January; still 3lb above his last winning mark, but interesting now returned here and he seems likely to get the solid pace he needs.
Bringbackmemories 7.30 Southwell
Won three times last year (including once over hurdles) and showed this surface was no problem when successful here (1m4f) in January; again ran well when third of nine in an amateur riders' event over C&D a fortnight later (winner has gone in again since) and high on the list.
Read these next:
Harry Wilson's play of the day at Southwell
The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Lingfield and Newcastle on Tuesday
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 5 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 08:00, 5 March 2024
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings
- Harry Wilson's play of the day at Southwell
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's two horse racing tips at Lingfield and Newcastle on Tuesday
- Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Southwell Placepot tips: Harry Wilson serves up his perm for the £50,000 guarantee
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Paddy Power for the Cheltenham Festival
- Get £70 in free bets with Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet for the Cheltenham Festival
- Get a £1 free bet for each race during the Cheltenham Festival: Unibet sign-up offer
- Cheltenham Festival bet365 betting offer: get £30 in free bets
- Cheltenham Festival William Hill betting offer: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets + £5 for Day 1's races
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's four meetings
- Harry Wilson's play of the day at Southwell
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's two horse racing tips at Lingfield and Newcastle on Tuesday
- Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Southwell Placepot tips: Harry Wilson serves up his perm for the £50,000 guarantee
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Paddy Power for the Cheltenham Festival
- Get £70 in free bets with Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet for the Cheltenham Festival
- Get a £1 free bet for each race during the Cheltenham Festival: Unibet sign-up offer
- Cheltenham Festival bet365 betting offer: get £30 in free bets
- Cheltenham Festival William Hill betting offer: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets + £5 for Day 1's races