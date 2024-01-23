Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Miltiades 2.45 Leicester

Won a Ludlow novices' handicap chase (2m4f, soft) on his penultimate start; improved on that when staying on to be a neck second at Taunton (2m7f, good to soft) latest; tongue-tie now fitted; up 2lb; big player.

Moviddy 3.10 Newbury

Dual hurdle winner; has made the frame in three chases this season, last time running really well at the weights in a Listed event for mares at Wincanton; continues to give the impression that 3m could be the making of her.

Super Survivor 3.20 Leicester

Form figures of 2132 in his first four chases (handicaps from 2m6f-3m) before running no race when one of the market leaders for the Welsh National; it's not hard to forgive him that failure in such a war of attrition and he might be one to benefit from cheekpieces (can hit flat spots); respected.

The Bell Conductor 8.00 Southwell

Useful sprinter on Tapeta, winning three times for Paul Midgley; placed off a 5lb higher mark at Newcastle last March; ended up well beaten on his stable debut here six weeks ago but that was after eight months off and he wasn't well drawn as things panned out; dropped 3lb which enables him to get into this lower class event and he could take a big step forward.

