Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Aubis Walk 2.15 Ayr

Lightly raced for an 8yo; point/hurdle winner and returned from an absence to make a successful chase debut over C&D (soft) three weeks ago, which was pretty straightforward from off the pace; up 6lb but that looks manageable.

El Jefe 3.00 Fakenham

Resurgent 7yo who slipped to a lowly mark at the end of last season but has turned things around in recent months and now bids for his fourth win in a row; travelled sweetly before keeping on well to assert at Haydock (2m3f, heavy) ten days ago and commands respect in current mood.

Escapeandevade 3.45 Ayr

Front-runs; winner of both course starts, a 2m4f novice hurdle and when looking as fresh as a daisy to win this (heavy; off 1lb lower) last January; can come on for return in November and bold bid likely.

Intervention 7.00 Wolverhampton

Ended 2023 in the form of his life, rattling off a four-timer with the latest win coming in a Class 2 over 7f here on Boxing Day; enjoyed the run of that race but it was still a career-best effort and a 4lb penalty isn't beyond him, especially with a good apprentice taking 5lb off; leading contender.

Read these next:

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp with three horse racing tips at Ayr and Fakenham

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more