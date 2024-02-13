Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Movethechains 3.00 Lingfield

Won five from six chases on this track, the one defeat coming when runner-up in this last year on good ground which may have been faster than ideal; went into his shell after but took advantage of a generous mark in no uncertain fashion over C&D 23 days ago (soft; first completion in blinkers); back up 9lb but still 3lb lower than last February; solid chance.

Major Fortune 3.35 Lingfield

Things didn't go to plan at Market Rasen (2m4f, good to soft) on Boxing Day on second start for yard, but he got there in the nick of time; looked a promising type for this level when proving suited by the new 3m2f trip at Hereford (good) since and good chance he can cope with a 6lb rise.

Teescomponentstrig 3.55 Ayr

Made an underwhelming return in November from a long layoff but has run well in defeat twice since, more recently when clear second to a next-time-out winner at Newcastle (2m7f, soft) last month; swaps cheekpieces for first-time blinkers here; major player.

Buzz Box 7.00 Newcastle

Well beaten in two turf runs for David Griffiths as a 2yo; marked improvement when dead-heating for first in a 6f novice here on his stable debut five weeks ago, an effort boosted when his fellow dead-heater defied a penalty next time; has the pace to be effective at 5f and his opening mark looks manageable; strong claims.

