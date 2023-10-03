Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Wholeofthemoon 2.35 Sedgefield

2m winner on the AW (RPR 83) for Richard Hughes, whom he left for £33,000; beaten 6l in a 2m Flat handicap on his debut for this yard and has already shown an aptitude for jumping.

Autumn Festival 3.22 Ayr

Took well to first-time cheekpieces at Beverley (7.5f, soft) last week, belatedly opening his 2023 account but taking his career record to a respectable 8-27; even with 5lb penalty he remains favourably treated on peak RPRs; highly respected in the retained headgear.

Mystic Man 3.30 Southwell

Launched chasing career with two wins for Oliver Sherwood in the spring and bounced back from a lesser effort when making all to score by just over 7l over C&D (good; cheekpieces refitted) on last month's stable debut; latest 11lb rise asks a question of him but he's probably still on the upgrade.

Speed Dial Baileys 7.30 Wolverhampton

C&D winner in July off an 8lb lower mark; better form when a close second here last month, an effort backed up by the clock; still has potential and there's lots to like despite the rise in class.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

