Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Leissieres Express 2.10 Chepstow

Placed in first two chases before keeping on stoutly to open account at Exeter (3m, heavy) on New Year's Day; not harshly treated by a 5lb rise and can make further progress; high on the list.

Jaminska 2.45 Chepstow

Creditable second of 14 behind bang-in-form rival on seasonal/handicap debut at Taunton (2m3f, good to soft) in November and ran at least as well when third in 2m Listed race there last month; back up in trip today and remains lightly raced; respected.

Ip Up 4.10 Newcastle

Competitive in France but an improved mare for this yard and she was perhaps stretched by 2m2f on heavy when left behind by Atlantic Dancer at Kelso; an 8lb pull should make it interesting now back over shorter on probably less demanding ground.

El Hibri 8.00 Southwell

Apart from a Newcastle blip two starts back, he has been running consistently well since returned to the AW last September including a C&D success this month; beaten just over a length into fourth of 11 at Wolverhampton (6f, Tapeta) last Friday and holds solid claims from the same mark.

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.