Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Bells Of Peterboro 3.05 Lingfield

Very respectable third over fences on last month's seasonal debut and put in a good front-running shift in 19-runner amateur riders' chase at Cheltenham (3m1f, good) 18 days ago; switches back to hurdling on a good mark and with first-time cheekpieces; good chance.

Ratafia 3.55 Newcastle

Fast improving for the grade; supplemented a cosy heavy-ground Redcar win (7f) with a comfortable C&D win last week; carries a 5lb penalty here but clearly goes well for Joanna Mason (2-2 aboard) and is likely to prove a tough opponent for all; key player.

Water Of Leith 4.30 Newcastle

C&D win last October came off a 17lb higher mark; 0-12 this year but he's run in some competitive sprints and this should be more to his liking; eyecatching run over C&D two weeks ago (Class 5) and this should be run to suit; much more appealing than his form figures might suggest.

Thapa Vc 6.30 Wolverhampton

Habitual slow starter whose record over C&D reads 111412; put up 3lb for his near miss back here three weeks ago, but is just 1lb higher than when winning this race last year; should get a good pace to aim at and makes plenty of appeal from his good draw.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

Read these next:

Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

'He came from an unpromising position from a wide draw to snatch third' - three each-way plays for our Tuesday tipster

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.