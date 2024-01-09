Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Autumn Return 1.10 Market Rasen

C&D winner who maintained her progress when an odds-on winner over 2m4f on soft at Musselburgh in November; responded well for pressure and merely had to be ridden out; a 4lb rise isn't too big a blow and she looks solid.

Homme D'Un Soir 3.10 Market Rasen

Quite useful when with Gordon Elliott and Stuart Crawford; returned from a spell of hunter chasing and pointing with a good third in a Doncaster handicap hurdle last month (2m, good to soft; 40-1, stable debut); should come on for that run and this return to 2m4f is sure to suit; good chance.

Enola Grey 7.30 Southwell

Runner-up in both starts over C&D, including in a 0-90 last month, and has since scored twice under Ethan Jones at Newcastle (1m, Tapeta); up another 5lb in her hat-trick bid and she usually gives away ground at the start, but it doesn't seem to stop her and she continues to progress; high on list.

Blazing Hot 8.30 Southwell

6-23 on the AW, his latest success coming over C&D from 3lb higher at the end of 2022; off 71 days since beaten less than a length into third of 11 at Newcastle (5f, Tapeta) in October, but he has won after a similar absence; major player.

