Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Pepsi Cat 3.00 Redcar

Raced mainly on good/firmer (not disgraced over 5½f on good to soft); back in top form (won then close second) over 5f at Bath the last twice and remains unexposed at this trip; highly respected.

Sacchoandvanzetti 4.55 Uttoxeter

Yet to add to his two Irish hurdling wins in 2019 but runner-up on both starts for new stable this summer, latterly when five lengths behind Presenting Pete over course-and-distance (good) three weeks ago; better off at the weights with him today and likely to cope much better if the ground is softer; good chance.

Battista 5.10 Yarmouth

Progressive; followed up his easy 1m½f Wolverhampton novice win with a second on his handicap debut at Sandown over a mile 48 days ago; gelded since and very much one to be interested in now stepping up in trip.

Patontheback 8.00 Newcastle

Gained all three wins on Tapeta, the latest by four lengths over course and distance in early August; placed twice on turf since and is evidently at the top of his game; good chance.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

