Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Sunny Street 12.55 Southwell

Handicap debutant who is steadily heading in the right direction, having produced form figures of 432, clear second upped to 8.5f (from 7f) at Wolverhampton most recently; appears poised to open his account.

Leap Day 2.05 Southwell

Justified favouritism in C&D novice event two weeks ago, proving suited by the new trip (raced at shorter previously) and opening his account at the eighth attempt; could well build on that success; respected back up just 1lb and returned to handicap level.

Spice Diva 3.05 Catterick

Running creditably when hampered/unseating three out on handicap debut at Down Royal (3m, soft) in November and 10l second of 22 at Punchestown (3m, heavy) next time, behind a fast-improving winner; unexposed over staying trips and could play leading role for in-form stable.

Ultramarine 8.00 Chelmsford

Took ages to get his head in front but he's making up for lost time, landing handicaps here (6f) and at Wolverhampton and Kempton (both 7f) since November; unpenalised for last weekend's easy Kempton success and he'll be 8lb higher in the future; up in grade today but there's still an awful lot to like.

