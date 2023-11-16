Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Breeze Of Wind 2.00 Sedgefield

Nothing in three starts over hurdles but, having been off for eight months and been well backed, he showed much more when a close third of six on stable/chase debut at Carlisle (2m, soft) three weeks ago; a slowly run race over that trip wouldn't have been ideal for this winning pointer, but this should be more suitable and he makes plenty of appeal.

Masterdream 3.51 Market Rasen

After a spell on the Flat (and a win in July) he won with something in hand at Hereford (3m1f, good) last Monday when back over hurdles; has also won on good to soft; escapes a penalty for last time and has strong claims.

Jaminska 4.05 Taunton

Delivered on earlier promise when beating Obsessedwithyou by 5l to win Hereford fillies' race (2m, soft) in January; makes handicap debut after ten-month absence but looks capable of further progress and commands respect.

Darlo Pride 8.00 Chelmsford

In good form lately, including 6f course win in September; narrowly denied at Lingfield (6f again) on his follow-up attempt last week; equally as effective at 5f and has plenty going for him off the same mark; a first-time visor replaces the blinkers worn recently.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

