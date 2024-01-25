Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Brides Hill 3.10 Huntingdon

Irish mare who is 2-2 this term, winning over 2m4f at Listowel (novice) and Fairyhouse (defied top weight in handicap); better than ever, top on ratings and represents last year's winning yard; strongly respected.

White Rhino 3.45 Huntingdon

Has a cracking record in handicaps, starting off at a very low level but improving with every start and he made light of the step up to 3m when winning at Cheltenham (soft) in December; up a further 6lb but the future still looks bright.

Tune In A Box 4.10 Wetherby

Well-backed winner when upped in trip on handicap debut at Newcastle (2m7f, soft) in November; hit with 9lb rise but had plenty in hand and could still be ahead of the handicapper.

Sibyl Charm 7.15 Newcastle

Low-mileage ex-Irish maiden who signalled she is ready to strike for her current yard when a strong-finishing second of 11 in 6f Wolverhampton handicap 13 days ago; big shout nudged up 1lb with this return to 7f also a likely plus.

