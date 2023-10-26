Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Seefin 5.11 Ludlow

Made steady progress in maiden/novice hurdles in the summer (2m-2m4f) and looked very well suited by step up to 2m7f when winning in good style by 8l on last month's handicap debut at Uttoxeter; hiked up 10lb for that but could still be ahead of the game.

The Caltonian 5.30 Wolverhampton

The addition of blinkers and switch to AW saw him reward good support in emphatic fashion at Newcastle last week; not extended to defy a penalty over C&D on Monday and he'll be hard to beat in his hat-trick bid despite a 10lb penalty.

Coolmoyne 5.35 Carlisle

0-13 but he's has been placed several times over fences and was only just caught at Sedgefield (2m3f, good) on his recent return; up 2lb but this return to a clockwise track looks a positive (he has jumped right at times) and he's versatile ground-wise; key player back down in trip.

Jeudidee 5.41 Ludlow

2-3 in novice hurdles, the latter win gained by 12l at Exeter (2m2f, good to firm) a fortnight ago; did that fairly easily and should be fine on the forecast slower ground here; commands respect.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

