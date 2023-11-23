Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Haut Folin 2.50 Market Rasen

Ex-French 6yo who struggled in Britain last season and needs to prove his recent reappearance win at Ffos Las (3m, heavy) was no one-off; however, he did it in good style and will be tough to beat under a 7lb penalty if repeating that latest form.

Tamaris 3.15 Wincanton

Well held in his first two chase runs but after wind surgery things have really clicked with his 2m3f wins at Plumpton and Fontwell (both on good) this autumn; up another 5lb but he's forged clear in those last two runs and is open to more progress; big player.

Elegant Appeal 5.00 Wolverhampton

Finished last in her first two starts but the addition of cheekpieces and switch to AW prompted significant improvement at Newcastle five weeks ago (7f), strong at the finish in a race that was steadily run early; form boosted by the second and third since and she's open to further progress.

Nolton Cross 7.00 Wolverhampton

Respectable fifth in the Old Borough Cup at Haydock (1m6f) when last seen, albeit took turf record to 0-9; he's more productive (4-14) on AW and has form figures of 124121 at this venue; interesting back here off last winning mark.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

