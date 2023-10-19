Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Pleasant Man 2.35 Wincanton

Useful Flat horse for Roger Charlton in 2021; missed most of 2022 but went close in three handicaps last season (2m2f-2m3f) and can be excused his latest Flat defeat at Royal Ascot; on a competitive mark and rain won't harm his chances.

Chinthurst 3.55 Brighton

In-form three-year-old maiden who ran well in similar event over course and distance (good to firm; neck second) last week, finishing clear of the remainder; had the run of that race but is well handicapped off the same mark (due to go up 2lb in future); strong chance if the form is backed up.

Kilbrainy 4.10 Carlisle

Runner-up at Hexham (2m) in May; returned from his summer break with a dominant performance at Kelso (2m5f; conditional jockeys', good to soft) the weekend before last; escapes a penalty here (is due an 8lb rise), so should have every chance of doubling up with Ryan Mania taking over in the saddle.

Riot 6.00 Chelmsford

Off the same mark as when beating three rivals over C&D in May and 1lb lower than when winning at Doncaster (7f, good) in July; only beaten a length into third of 11 back here last Saturday and a major player, especially if responding positively to the new headgear combination.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

