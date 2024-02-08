Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Rabinal 1.15 Lingfield

Did well to finish second over 1m here having pulled so hard but he was only fifth on his return 15 days ago, albeit a fairly close one; remains of interest and drops back to 7f with a strong pace likely.

Lightfoot Lady 3.15 Doncaster

Stratford bumper winner; has improved with each run over hurdles and going further for today's handicap debut should be of benefit; stable won this with a handicap debutante 12 months ago.

Urban Soldier 3.25 Huntingdon

0-4 for Paul Nicholls then had wind surgery; solid third in Doncaster handicap (good to soft; form has substance) upped to 3m on debut for new stable; should build on that encouraging effort; respected off same mark.

Beraz 4.30 Newcastle

Unexposed 6yo who ran well when third behind Onesmoothoperator in the November Handicap over C&D, especially as he made his effort away from the first two; finished fourth of 13 in a hot handicap over 1m2f here on New Year's Day and form of that race is working out spectacularly well; major player from same mark.

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.