Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Top Of The Bill 2.55 Exeter

Dual hurdle winner at trips just shy of 3m; signs that he's not straightforward were evident on chase debut but he ran a lot better over C&D last time in a fairly deep handicap for novices; down 1lb for that 6l defeat and he's one to be interested in.

Billyjoh 3.38 Southwell

Hasn't added to his successful debut at Doncaster (6f, good) in July but would have gone close with a clear run when beaten a length into fourth of 12 at Chelmsford (6f, Polytrack) last month; races off the same mark but drops in grade and much respected; one of two runners for last year's winning stable.

Dicko The Legend 7.30 Chelmsford

Got off the mark at the tenth attempt over C&D last month; failed to back that up back here next time; would have finished closer to the winner but was denied a clear run at Wolverhampton (5f, Tapeta) latest; up 1lb and back up in trip; big player.

Philos 8.30 Chelmsford

Has won three times on AW surfaces over 1m4f this year, the latest at Kempton where cheekpieces were swapped for a first-time visor and he won a 0-60 going away; up 5lb but he has backed up a win before and can go well again.

