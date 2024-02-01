Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Country Lady 1.45 Wincanton

Plumpton bumper winner (soft); beaten in the region of 10l in her two hurdles (2m/2m5f) and this lightly raced mare should progress for her top yard now handicapping.

Spiced Rum 2.00 Ffos Las

Wide-margin Flat winner on heavy ground in October and shaped with significant promise when making the frame in two juvenile hurdles in December; makes handicap hurdle debut here; likely contender.

Wick Green 4.15 Wincanton

Two competitive runs in 3m1f handicap chases before running well from out of the weights in last month's cross-country race at Cheltenham; evidently on good terms with himself and should be a factor.

Level Up 7.30 Chelmsford

Game effort to get the better of a subsequent winner at Lingfield 17 days ago; 2lb rise looks fair and his record when ridden by Rossa Ryan reads 1161; lots to like.

'She could be chucked in off this rating' - Robbie Wilders with four plays at Ffos Las and Wincanton

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Ffos Las and Wincanton on Thursday

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

