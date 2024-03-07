Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
My Mate Mike 3.55 Lingfield
Finished his race strongly when getting off the mark over C&D five weeks ago; also ran well on his other visit to Lingfield and a 2lb rise looks manageable; big player.
William Ewart 4.40 Wincanton
2m7f hurdle winner who is unexposed over fences; stayed on to break his chase duck at the fourth attempt at Southwell (3m, heavy) latest; up 4lb but no surprise if there is more to come.
Shot Boii 4.55 Carlisle
Game sort who has made a positive start over fences this term, going in at Hereford (3m1f) and undone by a bad error four out when third in 3m Kempton handicap last month; big player off an unchanged mark for yard among the winners.
Sunblock 7.00 Newcastle
Hinted at ability in three starts for Richard Fahey, but improved plenty to make a successful stable/handicap debut at Wolverhampton (7f, Tapeta) last Saturday having been supported to do so; just 1lb wrong under her penalty and surprising if there isn't plenty more to come from her.
Published on 7 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 7 March 2024
