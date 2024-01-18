Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Boafo Boy 3.05 Chelmsford

10lb lower than sole all-weather success and goes well fresh, so absence since early November isn't a worry; has excuses for last two runs and one to be interested in back up in trip for in-form yard.

Havana Goldrush 3.40 Chelmsford

Return to a mile looks ideal, after he failed to see out the extended 1m1f at Wolverhampton twice last month; well treated, having gained all handicap wins off higher marks; respected.

He's An Angel 7.00 Southwell

Came good for Peter Niven at second attempt, with clearcut success at Wolverhampton 11 days ago; has 5lb penalty to shoulder here but is due to go up by that much anyway; must be considered.

Kats Bob 8.00 Southwell

Has won on Tapeta in two of his last six starts including under Archie Young in an apprentice handicap over C&D last week; escapes a penalty for that brave success and has strong claims if he can repeat the form.

Read these next:

'He deserves to be heavily odds-on' - Robbie Wilders with three all-weather selections on Thursday

Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.