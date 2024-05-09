Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Never So Brave 2.35 Chester

Very strong form last summer, finishing second in two races won by subsequent Group 1 scorers; comfortably went one better at Thirsk (7f, soft) on reappearance and should have plenty more to offer; opening mark looks very workable; highly respected.

Arch Legend 4.45 Chester

Left 2yo form well behind when upped to about 1m4f for wins at Windsor (good) and Wolverhampton (AW); he's therefore 2-2 in handicaps and easily made all in the latter, which leaves him well handicapped under a 6lb penalty; bold show on its way.

Village Master 6.50 Stratford

Two from two since switched to chasing, winning at Hereford (2m5f) and Warwick (3m); has a useful pedigree and appears likely to improve further; hat-trick looks on the cards.

Conquest Of Power 9.00 Chelmsford

C&D winner who won over this trip in a first-time visor at Lingfield last week; penalty to carry but decent claims given he'll be 4lb higher in future.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

