Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Fox Power 1.45 Lingfield

Regressed on turf last year for David Simcock; sold for 9,000gns since last run; return to AW is a plus, having done all his winning in this sphere, and looks attractively treated; defied a 9lb higher mark during a previous spell with these connections; Listed scorer in 2019; interesting.

Hill Of Tara 3.28 Hereford

Sent handicapping this season with four runs on heavy ground, three of them wins; made the running for last two wins, the latest when upped from 2m4f to 3m at Haydock five days ago off same mark as today; sent out again quickly and his form did dip on penultimate start when bidding to complete a quick hat-trick, but he is due to go up 7lb for future engagements, so has a fine chance if still on song.

Louisiana Bay 3.48 Lingfield

Six-race maiden who is showing steady progress, close second upped to 1m4f at Wolverhampton (off 2lb lower) most recently; looks poised to sustain her improvement and go one better.

August 5.10 Newcastle

0-6 but runner-up in both starts since joining this yard, including when a clear second behind a nice prospect in a novice over C&D a week ago; still doesn't have many miles on the clock and interesting back in a handicap.

