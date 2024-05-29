Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

The Gypsy Davey 3.35 Ffos Las

Irish point winner who also made all at Taunton (2m, soft) and Hereford (2m, good to soft) in January in his first two starts over hurdles; made a solid chase/handicap debut off this mark at Market Rasen (2m3f, good) last Thursday after 115 days off, which he should build on; major player.

La La Lucrative 4.50 Ripon

Suited by the step back up in trip when beaten just a neck at Catterick (6f, soft) last Thursday on his second handicap start; due to be 3lb higher in future handicaps and he's firmly in calculations.

Bellbird 8.10 Warwick

Fair form at up to 1m7f on the Flat in France; two good runs over hurdles, following a promising debut third at Stratford by getting off the mark at Ludlow (2m, good); on a fair mark for handicap debut; unexposed; one to note.

Vampire Slayer 8.55 Carlisle

0-13 under both codes, but he appeared to appreciate the step up in trip when second of ten at Catterick (1m4f, soft) last month; form franked by the subsequent wins of the first (twice), third and eighth; unexposed over middle distances and respected from 1lb higher.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

