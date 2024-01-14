Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Massini Man 1.50 Kelso

Two wins at Musselburgh (2m4f/3m, good to soft/soft) last season and he reappeared with a solid third at Carlisle (2m, soft) in a race that has worked out well; bang there when falling two out over this course and distance (good to soft) last time out and this 11-year-old may well make amends this afternoon.

Upepo 2.30 Lingfield

0-8 when trained by Sheila Lavery in Ireland but he's 2-3 for Tony Carroll, winning a pair of 1m4f handicaps at this track; well on top at the finish here ten days ago and a 6lb rise shouldn't prevent another big run.

Count Otto 3.00 Lingfield

Has conditions to suit and he confirmed his wellbeing when going down narrowly over course and distance a fortnight ago, making the running from a wide stall; better drawn today and Rossa Ryan is a positive booking; big run on the cards.

Jet Legs 3.20 Kelso

Won last March on final two hurdle starts (3m/3m2f, good/soft; including here) and has improved with each of his three runs over fences, winning at Newcastle (2m7f, good) three weeks ago; this unexposed seven-year-old could continue to progress and is firmly in calculations up 4lb.

