Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Celtic Art 1.10 Wincanton

Useful Flat racer who took pretty well to hurdling last season, winning twice over course-and-distance on good to soft; pulled up in a hot novices' handicap on final day of last season but will find this easier and the return to this track is an obvious plus.

Jimmy The Digger 1.25 Aintree

Acts on soft going; pulled up (bled from nose) on last appearance; however, looks an interesting contender on seasonal debut, having made a winning reappearance for the last two seasons; veterans' chase debut.

Datsalrightgino 2.00 Aintree

Consistent novice chaser last season, apart from a blip at the Cheltenham Festival (soft); bagged Grade 2 honours at Ayr (2m4f, good; form boosted since) on final start; could well show further progress this term; major contender.

Flash Gorcombe 4.34 Wincanton

Landed 2m handicaps at Taunton (heavy) and Wincanton (good to soft) on his last two starts last season and made further progress when second off this mark at Ludlow (good to soft) in May when last seen; big chance if returning on song after his summer break.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

