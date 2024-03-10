Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Zonda 3.00 Warwick

Unexposed six-year-old who bumped into a revitalised opponent when clear second on handicap debut at Wincanton (2m5f, heavy) three weeks ago; could still be on a good mark despite going up 4lb; strongly respected.

Imperial Merlin 3.20 Kelso

A three-time hurdles scorer last term, latest over 3m; sent chasing this term and running very well in second when falling two out in 2m7f handicap chase here 23 days ago; reverts to this sphere on a lenient-looking mark so he's interesting; Brian Hughes is back in the saddle too.

Just A Spark 6.30 Southwell

Has now won her last six starts on the all-weather having completed a hat-trick three weeks ago (4-4 in Tapeta handicaps); is only 2lb higher than at Kempton and warrants respect, again under Oisin Murphy who boasts a good record for the yard.

Stoic Syd 7.30 Southwell

Upwardly mobile four-year-old who bids for a hat-trick after stylish mile successes here and at Kempton this year; up another 5lb but he's just as effective at this 7f trip and still holds leading claims.

