Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
Zonda 3.00 Warwick
Unexposed six-year-old who bumped into a revitalised opponent when clear second on handicap debut at Wincanton (2m5f, heavy) three weeks ago; could still be on a good mark despite going up 4lb; strongly respected.
Imperial Merlin 3.20 Kelso
A three-time hurdles scorer last term, latest over 3m; sent chasing this term and running very well in second when falling two out in 2m7f handicap chase here 23 days ago; reverts to this sphere on a lenient-looking mark so he's interesting; Brian Hughes is back in the saddle too.
Just A Spark 6.30 Southwell
Has now won her last six starts on the all-weather having completed a hat-trick three weeks ago (4-4 in Tapeta handicaps); is only 2lb higher than at Kempton and warrants respect, again under Oisin Murphy who boasts a good record for the yard.
Stoic Syd 7.30 Southwell
Upwardly mobile four-year-old who bids for a hat-trick after stylish mile successes here and at Kempton this year; up another 5lb but he's just as effective at this 7f trip and still holds leading claims.
Read these next:
Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Southwell Placepot tips: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's five meetings
Published on 10 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 08:07, 10 March 2024
- Cracking the puzzle with Harry Wilson's eight tips for the Sunday evening action at Southwell
- Cheltenham Festival free bets: get up to £100 from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's five meetings
- Southwell Placepot tips: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Kelso and Naas on Sunday
- Cheltenham Festival free bets: get up to £100 from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet
- Get a £1 free bet for each race during the Cheltenham Festival: Unibet sign-up offer
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £20 in free bets with BetVictor
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £30 in free bets with Tote for day one's races
- Get £30 in free bets with SBK for day one of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival
- Cracking the puzzle with Harry Wilson's eight tips for the Sunday evening action at Southwell
- Cheltenham Festival free bets: get up to £100 from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's five meetings
- Southwell Placepot tips: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Kelso and Naas on Sunday
- Cheltenham Festival free bets: get up to £100 from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet
- Get a £1 free bet for each race during the Cheltenham Festival: Unibet sign-up offer
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £20 in free bets with BetVictor
- Cheltenham betting offer: get £30 in free bets with Tote for day one's races
- Get £30 in free bets with SBK for day one of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival