Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
Sam Barton 1.25 Doncaster
Won over hurdles on this card three years ago and over fences at Worcester (2m7f, good) last season; drops back in grade with Joe Anderson taking off a useful 5lb; interesting contender.
Jemura 2.20 Fontwell
Unexposed after only two hurdling starts and made an encouraging reappearance when third in Exeter novice (2m5f, soft) last month; should have improvement to come in handicaps and features prominently in calculations.
Theatre Glory 2.35 Doncaster
Useful at up to 2m5f and has Graded form; running respectably when final-flight faller in Cheltenham handicap most recently; some of her relatives have 3m form and she shapes accordingly; interesting upped in distance.
Jerrash 3.55 Fontwell
Disappointing last of four in novice handicap here (good) last May on chase debut and a good deal worse at Exeter (good to soft) in November on his only start since, both at about 2m3f; that sees headgear enlisted and he is also back up in trip, with last season's hurdle win having come with a strong finish at 3m1f, so there would be clear reasons were he to stage a revival.
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Sunday's three meetings
- Doncaster Placepot picks: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guarantee pool
- Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips from Doncaster and Naas on Sunday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
