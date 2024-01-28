Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Sam Barton 1.25 Doncaster

Won over hurdles on this card three years ago and over fences at Worcester (2m7f, good) last season; drops back in grade with Joe Anderson taking off a useful 5lb; interesting contender.

Jemura 2.20 Fontwell

Unexposed after only two hurdling starts and made an encouraging reappearance when third in Exeter novice (2m5f, soft) last month; should have improvement to come in handicaps and features prominently in calculations.

Theatre Glory 2.35 Doncaster

Useful at up to 2m5f and has Graded form; running respectably when final-flight faller in Cheltenham handicap most recently; some of her relatives have 3m form and she shapes accordingly; interesting upped in distance.

Jerrash 3.55 Fontwell

Disappointing last of four in novice handicap here (good) last May on chase debut and a good deal worse at Exeter (good to soft) in November on his only start since, both at about 2m3f; that sees headgear enlisted and he is also back up in trip, with last season's hurdle win having come with a strong finish at 3m1f, so there would be clear reasons were he to stage a revival.

