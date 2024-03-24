Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Thelasthighking 3.20 Ascot
Won his final two starts last season (1m7½f/2m, good to soft) and reappeared in the autumn with two good second placings (2m2f/2m4½f, good/good to soft); can go well fresh and could play leading role back from a break.

Stressfree 3.40 Doncaster
Ex-French gelding who justified favouritism at Nottingham (1m2f, heavy; off 4lb lower) on last appearance, taking record to 2-6; looks the type to improve further this season and commands respect.

Broken Spear 4.15 Doncaster
Has several pieces of good form at Doncaster, including C&D win off 5lb higher in 2021 (soft); interesting returned to this venue with Newcastle reappearance under his belt.

Sam Brown 4.30 Ascot
Won the series final at Warwick (3m, soft) in January in a first-time visor (retained since) and has continued in good form; versatile ground-wise and holds strong claims now back in a veterans' event.

Published on 24 March 2024

Last updated 08:00, 24 March 2024

