Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Blow Your Horn 1.10 Southwell

Tailed off in a Hereford maiden hurdle only 12 days ago but his Flat form earlier this year (at up to 2m2f) makes him a strong candidate in a race of this nature; the return of cheekpieces is a further positive.

Barbados Buck's 2.10 Carlisle

3-10 over hurdles when trained by Paul Nicholls and travelled well for a long way when fourth on last month's seasonal/stable debut at Ayr (3m, good to soft); strong claims if able to build on that performance today.

Sarsons Risk 2.20 Southwell

Has not progressed over hurdles since his winning stable/hurdle debut in February but ran to fairly useful level when fifth in Flat handicap on this surface at Newcastle (2m) last month, and that piece of form gives him strong claims in this race.

Annie Day 3.30 Leicester

Back on song when winning on her seasonal debut at Warwick (2m3f, soft) last month, when clear with the second; her form went the wrong way after she made a winning reappearance last season, but she's a leading candidate if reproducing her latest effort.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

