Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Laheg 2.02 Lingfield

Scored twice on AW in 2022; made an encouraging start to his 2024 campaign with close third in C&D contest (back from layoff) three weeks ago; warrants respect off unaltered mark.

Almuhit 3.00 Musselburgh

Does not look straightforward but he delivered some solid runs as a Flat stayer last summer, including a last-gasp win, and is unexposed with stamina tests over hurdles; has second run for his highly respected new stable, with usual cheekpieces restored and a tongue-tie added; interesting.

Diligent Harry 3.12 Lingfield

Ran respectably in similar event at York when last seen, while taking turf record to 0-12; strike-rate of 5-9 on AW includes 6f wins on finals day in 2021/2023; only a neck behind Annaf in this contest 12 months ago and now gets 5lb pull with that rival; Ryan Moore up for first time; big player back in this sphere.

Welsh Charger 4.05 Musselburgh

Two wins (Ludlow) and two seconds as a novice last term; built on that when justifying favouritism at Market Rasen (extended 2m2f, good to soft) on Boxing Day in his second handicap, failing to settle early on but seizing the initiative entering the final turn and in charge from before two out; the extra distance asks a question but he's bred to stay and 5lb rise should be outstripped at some point soon by his potential.

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.