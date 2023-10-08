Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Malystic 3.30 Kelso

9yo who was a good second of four to Gold Des Bois in this race last year (good) and won three times subsequently during a fine campaign (1m7f/2m, soft/good), including a quality handicap at Ayr in April when last seen, for which he's gone up just 3lb; key player if at the top of his game on return.

Half Shot 4.30 Kelso

Runner-up three times in a row earlier this year (including over C&D on soft) prior to his seventh in the Scottish National (4m, good), when running well for a long way from 7lb out of the handicap; won this time last year after a break and he's respected on his comeback.

Secret Secret 5.00 Kelso

Hints of promise last season on his three runs for Neil Mulholland and he made a winning stable debut at Cartmel (2m6f, good to soft) in August; has won on heavy ground on the Flat; open to further improvement for this yard and could play another leading role up 6lb.

Mistertommyshelby 5.15 Uttoxeter

0-11 and peak rating comes from a 2m7f chase in January 2022; not seen again until two handicap hurdles this May/June, in which he was beaten 28l but there was promise in the second of those (2m7f here; led three out) and he's unraced over a trip this short since 2020; trainer has had six wins and six seconds from 18 starts when teaming up with Sean Bowen.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

Sign up here . New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. 5p minimum stake. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T+Cs apply . 18+, begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.