Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Burrows Hall 11:55 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Tom Midgley Tnr: Sue Smith Janidil 13:55 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Jody McGarvey Tnr: W P Mullins Blue Hawaii 14:50 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Dale Swift Tnr: Tjade Collier Ben Dikduk 16:20 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

Darlo Pride 2.20 Wolverhampton

Has improved with every AW start since August and the return to 5f has suited on last two starts, at Chelmsford and Lingfield; has more to prove on Tapeta debut under a penalty but clearly flying high at present.

Blue Hawaii 2.50 Wolverhampton

Has returned from a summer break in good form, gaining second win on the Flat this year when scoring over 1m6f here last week; 4lb penalty; sound chance in a modest event back at 1m4f.

Get Set Jet 3.20 Wolverhampton

0-9 but went the closest he's come to winning when running on for second here (8.5f) latest, his first start for this trainer; that effort suggests that the return to further could be positive; tongue-tie goes on; contender.



Ben Dikduk 4.20 Wolverhampton

0-10 but good third at Chelmsford (6f, Polytrack) in October and was beaten just two necks on stable debut at Lingfield (6f, Polytrack) three weeks ago, form that reads well; strong claims in first-time cheekpieces.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

