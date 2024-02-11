Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Unavailable 1.57 Lingfield

0-8 and failed to settle over C&D last time but managed to finish a close second and has now been placed on each of her last three starts; a first win may well be imminent and this weak race could be a good opportunity.

Goshhowposh 3.35 Exeter

C&D winner in October, ran creditably in hot race next time and eventually asserted in dominant style at Wincanton (3m) on latest; has a bit more to prove back on worse than good to soft ground (third on soft on final start last term) but he's had just six races, so plenty of potential, and shapes as if he has major stamina reserves; lots to like.

Tawtheef 4.27 Lingfield

2-30 with the second win coming over C&D in May 2022; returned from three months off (had wind surgery for a second time) with a significant revival to be second in a C&D classified 18 days ago, hitting the front before mown down by this year's multiple scorer Destinado; firmly in the mix.

Ramses De Teillee 4.35 Exeter

Well handicapped on some of last season's form and was a very creditable fourth in Veterans' Final at Warwick (3m, soft) on last month's reappearance; will cope if the ground becomes very testing here; big player.

