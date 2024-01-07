Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Hititi 2.15 Plumpton

Ended last season with three hurdle wins (2m4f-3m) and posted another career-best performance when close second at Sandown (2m7f, heavy) last month; latest 4lb rise does not look excessive and he might still be improving; good chance.

Dom Of Mary 2.50 Plumpton

His only chase win came on heavy ground over Stratford's 2m6f last April when 3lb lower; remains lightly raced; made a pleasing return here over 3m1f before he ran well for a long way over Cheltenham's extended 3m3f (soft) in November; while that weakish finish casts some stamina doubts over this far, today's track is easier and the company not so demanding; the return of cheekpieces is probably a good thing as well; big player.

Smoky Mountain 7.00 Wolverhampton

Easily won C&D maiden last month on his fourth start and went very close on subsequent handicap debut over C&D, despite an awkward start and having to wait for room in the straight; unexposed and has strong claims.

Diomed Spirit 7.30 Wolverhampton

Won over C&D in October when back on AW and has scored at Chelmsford (5f) the next twice; he's climbing the weights and had just a neck to spare last time, but he did it cosily and is clearly progressive; strong claims.

