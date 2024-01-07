Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
What is a Lucky 15?
A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.
Hititi 2.15 Plumpton
Ended last season with three hurdle wins (2m4f-3m) and posted another career-best performance when close second at Sandown (2m7f, heavy) last month; latest 4lb rise does not look excessive and he might still be improving; good chance.
Dom Of Mary 2.50 Plumpton
His only chase win came on heavy ground over Stratford's 2m6f last April when 3lb lower; remains lightly raced; made a pleasing return here over 3m1f before he ran well for a long way over Cheltenham's extended 3m3f (soft) in November; while that weakish finish casts some stamina doubts over this far, today's track is easier and the company not so demanding; the return of cheekpieces is probably a good thing as well; big player.
Smoky Mountain 7.00 Wolverhampton
Easily won C&D maiden last month on his fourth start and went very close on subsequent handicap debut over C&D, despite an awkward start and having to wait for room in the straight; unexposed and has strong claims.
Diomed Spirit 7.30 Wolverhampton
Won over C&D in October when back on AW and has scored at Chelmsford (5f) the next twice; he's climbing the weights and had just a neck to spare last time, but he did it cosily and is clearly progressive; strong claims.
Read these next:
'The handicapper could certainly have put him up more than he did' - Tom Segal provides his Sussex National tip
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Naas and Plumpton on Sunday
Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Richard Birch tackles Plumpton's Premier card after four winners at 15-2, 10-3, 15-8 and 2-7 on Saturday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Sunday's three meetings
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Naas and Plumpton on Sunday
- Plumpton Placepot picks: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Richard Birch tackles Plumpton's Premier card after four winners at 15-2, 10-3, 15-8 and 2-7 on Saturday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Sunday's three meetings
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Naas and Plumpton on Sunday
- Plumpton Placepot picks: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples