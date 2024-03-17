Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Yellow Jacket 1.32 Huntingdon

Off the mark over fences when beating a stable companion at Bangor last time (2m1f, heavy; tongue-tie first time); conditions suit; chance despite 4lb rise.

Try The Money 2.07 Huntingdon

Unexposed; improved form on handicap debut when second at Taunton last time (2m3f, soft); conditions suit; chance on that form.

Sammy's Guarantee 3.00 Chepstow

Black Sam Bellamy mare who has been greatly improved since undergoing breathing surgery, landing 2m Doncaster novice before posting an excellent second of seven in 2m4f Hereford handicap three weeks ago; player despite taking a 3lb rise.

Happy And Fine 3.35 Chepstow

Looked a chaser on the up when bagging a pair of 2m4f handicaps at Leicester and Haydock either side of Christmas; pulled up in a highly competitive Cheltenham handicap chase in January but he remains one to be interested in after a break off a 2lb lower mark.

