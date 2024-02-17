Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Nemean Lion 2.05 Wincanton

Grade 2-winning novice and placed in a Grade 1; has held his own in three strong handicaps this season, latterly going down narrowly under a big weight in the 2m5f Lanzarote at Kempton (good to soft; handled heavy during Flat career); might well have won that without late mistakes and he's got plenty of boot for 2m; major player on these terms.

Yeah Man 3.15 Haydock

Made debut under rules (ran in just one point) in October 2022; seen mostly over fences and was rallying strongly when he fell at the final fence in a major Ascot handicap (3m, soft) in November this term; again found his stride late on over that same course and distance (good) in December, this time getting away with a last-fence error and running on into second; cheekpieces go on; probably acts on heavy going; second over 3m2f last May and looks the type to come into his own now over 3m4f, barring mishaps.

Cuthbert Dibble 3.50 Haydock

2-5 as a novice hurdler last season and took his form up another notch when coasting home in Chepstow handicap (extended 2m3f, heavy) on reappearance 18 days ago; first attempt at 3m; an 8lb rise doesn't look enough to stop him with further progress on the cards.

Havaila 4.10 Ascot

Fair stayer on the Flat and this move up in trip holds strong possibilities following his Sandown 2m4f win (soft) three weeks ago when stamina seemed to win the day; up 4lb and needs improvement but he makes serious appeal.

Read these next:

The Punt Acca tipped a 20-1 treble on Friday - can Charlie Huggins follow up with his three Saturday tips?

Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Saturday's six meetings

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.