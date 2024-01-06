Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Guernsey 1.05 Newcastle

Close second on stable and seasonal debut at Kelso (3m2f, soft) in November and he rallied for a fair fifth at Ayr (2m4f, soft) last time; this step back up in trip could be just what he needs.

Don't Rightly Know 3.15 Wincanton

Very lightly raced mare who won Exeter novice (2m7f, good to soft) in November, after a long absence, and ran big race in defeat over C&D (heavy) last month; ought to play another major role on handicap debut.

Billy Webster 5.30 Southwell

Overcame inexperience to win on his debut last April (5f, good to soft); absent for 174 days and looked to find 6f on soft ground stretching him at Goodwood in October; showed his true colours when fitted with cheekpieces for his nursery debut at Wolverhampton six weeks ago, overcoming the widest stall to beat Cotai Vision in emphatic fashion; that form has been boosted left, right and centre and a 9lb rise may well not prove beyond him.

Moliwood 7.45 Kempton

Four wins (three on AW, one over C&D) for Marco Botti; very lightly raced since joining current stable but made a pleasing return from over a year off when second of eight at Chelmsford (1m5f) two months ago; yard has been among the winners and this 6yo commands major respect.

