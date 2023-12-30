Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Martator 1.15 Newbury

Useful hurdler in France; 0-7 in Britain but ran very encouragingly in C&D contest (soft) ten days ago, keeping on for second behind a rival who has some strong form; respected back up just 1lb, especially as his trainer has a good recent record in this race (two wins in last three years).

Collectors Item 1.25 Haydock

Went very close in Grade 2 novice hurdle here (3m, good to soft) in February; has matched that useful hurdle form in 3m handicap chases on his last two outings, staying on well in the closing stages after getting outpaced when fourth over 3m at Sandown (soft) in first-time cheekpieces (retained) 22 days ago; the extra 4f now should be very much in his favour.

Miltiades 1.35 Taunton

Placed in first three chases before keeping on well to open account at Ludlow (2m4f, soft) this month; recent 3lb rise looks manageable and he could have untapped potential over today's longer trip; good chance.

Get A Tonic 1.50 Newbury

Useful mare who bounced back to form in similar event over C&D (good to soft) four weeks ago, making all for a 7l success and taking hurdles record to 4-13; acts on soft; respected up 8lb.

