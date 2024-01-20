Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Photosynthesis 12.50 Lingfield

Beat 17 rivals at Navan in October (5.5f, yielding; well backed) before finding Listed company and/or heavy ground too much to handle at Doncaster three weeks later; left Chris Timmons after and made a pleasing start for his new yard when third at Newcastle six weeks ago, far from disgraced in trying to concede weight to two rivals who have both won since (5f); dropped 3lb for his troubles and he's interesting back at 6f.

Oh So Grand 3.10 Lingfield

Has won four of her seven starts and made it 3-4 on all-weather when coming from well off the pace to pick off the reopposing Queen Regent towards the finish over course and distance last month; did well to get up from so far back and a further 4lb rise may not stop her; yard won this last year.

The Craftymaster 6.00 Wolverhampton

Lightly raced four-year-old who has form figures of 2211 since switched to this track for Tony Carroll; up another 3lb but he landed the odds in good style over 1m6f here last time and is open to more progress on this step back up in trip; big player.

English Spirit 6.30 Wolverhampton

3-6 at Wolverhampton, the most recent success in November; solid third over course and distance last week (form boosted by runner-up since); respected off same mark.

Read this next . . .

'She's a very big price on what she has been doing lately' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday selections

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.