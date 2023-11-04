Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Are U Wise To That 1.30 Ascot

Low-mileage 6yo who kept on strongly for a clear-cut success on chasing debut at Warwick (2m4f, good) in September; 7lb higher in a stronger race here but still commands respect; unraced on ground slower than good to soft under rules but was second in a soft-ground point.

Tipsy Tiger 1.37 Newmarket

Improved form when winning a nine-runner race at Nottingham (1m, heavy) 17 days ago on nursery debut, snatching the win from well off the pace; up 4lb but seems to be crying out for this extra furlong and his stamina should be a huge asset.

Famous Bridge 2.15 Ayr

Struck form and won two Wetherby chases (2m5f/3m) in March; has plenty of scope for further progress over fences this season and needs to be taken very seriously.

Monbeg Genius 3.45 Ascot

Unraced on heavy but goes well on soft; travelled and stayed on well at the Cheltenham Festival (3m1f, soft) when last seen, failing in his bid to complete a four-timer but that was against Corach Rambler and Fastorslow who respectively won the Grand National and Punchestown Gold Cup next time out; highly progressive and latest 7lb rise could still underestimate him.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

