Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
Fortescue 1.20 Newbury
Signed off last season in the Grand National (struggled); returned with pleasing efforts over 2m7f and 3m4f (both heavy) before finding good ground on the lively side at Sandown four weeks ago; dangerously well treated given he was a 10l fourth in last season's Becher at Aintree (3m2f) off 10lb higher and the stable form bodes well; strongly considered.
Tommy's Oscar 2.35 Doncaster
Grade 2 novice chase winner over C&D last winter and looked just as good when scoring comfortably on seasonal debut at Kelso (2m1f, good to soft) in October; last month's Musselburgh fourth (2m4f, soft) was perfectly respectable and today's shorter trip arguably suits him better; good chance.
Aye Right 3.25 Kelso
Unraced on heavy; agonisingly missed out in a veterans race at Chepstow in October and ran well again when second in the final of that series at Warwick (3m, soft; ridden by 7lb claimer) seven weeks ago; effective at this track and set for another bold show.
Superb Force 5.05 Kempton
Improved for the step up to 1m on handicap debut when the only one to offer any resistance to a gambled-on winner at Lingfield recently (first-time visor, retained), pair well clear; might have done well to get away with a 3lb rise; good claims.
Published on 2 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 08:00, 2 March 2024
