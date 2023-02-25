Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Look Out Louis 1.30 Lingfield
A very fast horse on his day and this track could suit him well given his affinity to Chester. He has a good record fresh.
Scriptwriter 1.50 Kempton
Smart Flat winner two runs back and his subsequent Cheltenham second sets the standard.
Cousu Main 1.57 Chepstow
Still well handicapped on some of last season's novice form. He was a very comfortable winner at Uttoxeter last month and can overcome a 10lb rise.
Kitty's Light 3.25 Newcastle
Very well handicapped judged on the way he ended last term and has shown enough this season to suggest he can flourish again now that he is stepped back up in trip.
