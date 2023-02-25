Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

1.30 Lingfield

A very fast horse on his day and this track could suit him well given his affinity to Chester. He has a good record fresh.

1.50 Kempton

Smart Flat winner two runs back and his subsequent Cheltenham second sets the standard.

1.57 Chepstow

Still well handicapped on some of last season's novice form. He was a very comfortable winner at Uttoxeter last month and can overcome a 10lb rise.

3.25 Newcastle

Very well handicapped judged on the way he ended last term and has shown enough this season to suggest he can flourish again now that he is stepped back up in trip.

