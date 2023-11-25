Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Sholokjack 2.20 Haydock

Very lightly raced 7yo; chasing last season, impressing in a four-runner handicap at Lingfield (2m4f, good to soft); possible excuses next time and fell when 80-1 in a 3m1f Aintree Grade 1 on final outing; stamina remains unproven but should stay and could be thrown in if judged just on that win.

Boothill 3.15 Ascot

Has a record of 3-3 in handicap chases, including two notable wins over C&D, namely in this race last year (good) and the Byrne Group on reappearance (soft), latter by 4l; open to further progress and gives the impression he'll cope with this career-high mark; highly respected.

How Impressive 5.15 Wolverhampton

Holding his form really well and rallied gamely when going down narrowly at Lingfield (7f) 18 days ago; also runner-up on both his starts here and looks the one to beat from an unchanged mark.

Dickieburd 7.15 Wolverhampton

Two wins this year, latterly in a 6f amateurs' handicap at Newcastle this month; kept on well for second back at Newcastle last week (5f) when leaving the impression the return to 6f would be in his favour; solid claims off the same mark.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

