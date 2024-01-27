Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Luttrell Lad 12.55 Doncaster

Won on heavy ground last July and returned from a break with two good runs towards end of last year; made brave bid from the front when second at Hereford (2m3f, good) on latest occasion and benefits from Cameron Iles's very useful 7lb claim today; highly respected.

Paisley Park 3.35 Cheltenham

Tremendous stayer who went very close at Ascot five weeks ago when bidding for a fourth success in the Long Walk; has form figures of 1113 in this race and warrants major respect despite his advancing years.

The Caltonian 7.15 Newcastle

The winner of five of his eight starts since blinkers were fitted, rising 32lb in the handicap as a consequence; hugely impressive over C&D 11 days ago and although he'll need to step forward again, that seems likely; strong claims.

Chacha Dancer 8.30 Kempton

Failed to win in 23 starts in Ireland but she ran out the comfortable winner of a 2m handicap at Wolverhampton on her stable debut last June (well backed); that form is rock solid for the grade and she still has potential as a stayer; has an absence to overcome but her yard is going well and she's of serious interest.

Read these next:

'I find it hard to believe he's not favourite' - Paul Kealy with seven Saturday selections

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Doncaster

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.