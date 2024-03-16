Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Lord Snootie 2.25 Uttoxeter

Sole win was at 3m2f so he's an assured stayer who came right back to form when perhaps unfortunate not to win at Haydock (3m, heavy) four weeks ago, the form of which now looks strong with the winner finishing third at Cheltenham on Thursday; should have every chance.

Outlaw Peter 2.45 Kempton

Useful novice chaser who posted solid placed efforts the last twice (good/soft), including over course and distance, and the form has received strong boosts since; attractively weighted off an unaltered mark and he was successful over hurdles on this card 12 months ago; commands major respect.

Mr Incredible 3.00 Uttoxeter

An eight-year-old with just ten starts behind him and refused/reluctant in two of them; however, those weren't for Willie Mullins, and he showed when placed in last season's Classic Chase at Warwick (3m5f, heavy) and the Kim Muir at Cheltenham (3m2f, soft) that he has the tools for the job in races of this nature. He was only 14-1 for the Grand National on last appearance and was still going okay when departing with a slipping saddle just after the second Canal Turn; a good jumper in the main and, if sufficiently wound up, has every chance.

The Changing Man 3.35 Uttoxeter

Progressive hurdle form last season included a course win on soft (unraced on heavy); excellent second to class act Stay Away Fay on his chase debut at Exeter in November (3m, good to soft) but he's finished well beaten in his final two runs, latterly when favourite for his handicap debut in this discipline; did make a bad mistake four out that day and, if avoiding a similar mishap here, he has the class to be very competitive.

