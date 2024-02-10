Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

On The Blind Side 1.30 Newbury

12-year-old whose form is very patchy and tailed off at Plumpton last month; however, prior to that he showed some spark on his reappearance at Sandown and his two hurdle runs here have yielded a Grade 2 second and a 50-1 win over course and distance last March (soft; off today's mark); interesting now back here.

Boothill 2.40 Newbury

Won the Grade 2 Wayward Lad Novices' Chase at Kempton last season and improved form on first two starts this term to win handicaps at Ascot (2m1f, soft/good); just behind the leaders when falling five out in a Grade 2 handicap at Kempton last time out and this progressive nine-year-old is firmly in calculations.

Altobelli 3.15 Newbury

3-3 prior to a Grade 1 flop last April; solid efforts in handicaps at Ascot (1m7f, soft/good) this season, close third to Luccia latest despite the steady pace not being ideal; lightly raced and still gives the impression there's a good prize in him; warrants plenty of respect.

Inch House 3.50 Newbury

Has a most progressive profile and travelled strongly before winning here in November (this distance) and December (2m6f), both on good to soft ground; notched another personal best when second of five at Cheltenham (3m1f, heavy) on New Year's Day; may take another step forward and he tops the list as he bids to maintain a 100 per cent record at Newbury.

