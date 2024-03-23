Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Knight 1.20 Doncaster

Won the Horris Hill at Newbury on heavy as a 2yo and underlined his liking for testing turf when second in the Celebration Mile at Goodwood (Charyn over 1l back in third) and a Sandown Listed race (wore first-time cheekpieces) at the end of last summer; ran poorly in 1m1f Newmarket Group 3 when last seen in October but a bold show is assured if back to anywhere near his best in a first-time visor.

Kartoon And Co 2.10 Newbury

Juvenile who couldn't justify favouritism but stayed on well for second on his 2m Sandown handicap debut a fortnight ago, suggesting this step up in trip should suit; still looks well treated after a 3lb nudge and leading claims for in-form trainer.

Lilting Verse 3.15 Newbury

Listed bumper winner, beating Alfie's Princess; won comfortably over 2m5f at Ludlow (good to soft; first-time tongue-tie) before finishing a 15l fourth to Smiling Getaway back there in December (soft) when conceding 7lb to the winner; ran better than that losing margin suggests and she probably wants this forecast less taxing ground; regular mount of Connor Brace; possible.

Chazzesmee 3.35 Doncaster

6yo who is lightly raced for his age and made it three wins from his last four starts when landing the Irish Lincolnshire at the Curragh (1m, heavy) on Monday; the bounce factor is a worry on this second quick outing after some time off, but he travelled well and found plenty to justify 3-1 favouritism last time, and a 5lb penalty may not stop him this afternoon.

