Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Through The Ages 1.15 Sandown

Ex-Godolphin and bred accordingly; brings momentum into his handicap debut after small-field wins on soft at Newbury and Plumpton, both of them gained with the minimum of fuss; he's a good looker with scope and could easily be on a lenient mark; still holds the Boodles entry for next Tuesday and picking up a penalty here would get him on the grid if connections so wished.

Pic Roc 1.50 Sandown

A better horse now than when behind Fire Flyer in December; only narrowly outpointed by the penalised Hasthing at Catterick (soft) before a strong finish saw him get the better of the smart Inthewaterside (also penalised) in a 2m3f novice at Ascot (good to soft); improving all the time and has to rate a strong contender.

Bashers Reflection 2.25 Sandown

Has appeared to idle when in front this season, which didn't stop him winning comfortably at Wetherby (2m3f, soft) in November but was costly there (2m3f, soft) last month; also effective elsewhere; up 6lb for last time but this progressive 7yo could have lots more left in the tank, and he's a smooth-travelling sort who may be suited by the drop back in trip.

Kingdom Come 3.15 Wolverhampton

Unbeaten in three AW starts early in 2023 and good efforts in defeat both outings this year, finishing second over 7f here before proving his stamina for 1m when third to Dear My Friend at Lingfield last Friday; his strength at the finish on that occasion suggests this longer trip should be within range; major player.

