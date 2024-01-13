Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Samuel Spade 2.42 Kempton

Suited by the step up to 2m3f at Taunton (good to soft) last month and may well build on that win, being unexposed beyond 2m; 3-8 over hurdles, versatile ground-wise and has won at Kempton; very much one to note.

Malina Girl 3.00 Warwick

Won the Ulster National at Downpatrick (3m4f, soft) last April and ran away with a Grade 3 handicap at Cheltenham (3m3f, soft) in November; raised 11lb to today's mark when back to Cheltenham (3m2f) four weeks ago but was travelling strongly when she fell three out; this trip will suit and it's not hard to think that this mark will also prove manageable; big shout.

Pepe Le Moko 3.15 Kempton

Winless in a brief hurdle career but chasing is his game and he made an immediate impact on the switch to fences with a clear Warwick win (2m4f, soft); found only a fellow improver marginally too good at Plumpton since (2m3f, good to soft; third has won since); up 3lb but a likely type for yard that won this in 2020.

Destinado 8.30 Wolverhampton

Made a winning start for James Owen when getting on top towards the finish to see off Come to Pass in a 1m1½f course handicap under Aidan Keeley eight days ago; will be at least as effective back over this trip and a 2lb nudge doesn't look enough to stop him.

