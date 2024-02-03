Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

The Four Sixes 2.42 Wetherby
Won a maiden hurdle during light career for Gordon Elliott and improved form when winning comfortably on stable debut here (2m5f, soft) on Boxing Day; the runner-up won next time and a 6lb rise could prove lenient.

Afadil 2.50 Musselburgh
Won the juvenile hurdle on this card 12 months ago and later secured a third success of that campaign at Ayr in April; well handicapped with Freddie Gingell taking off 5lb and there were signs of him returning to form when third to Benson over 2m4f here on New Year's Day (soft); this trip on drier ground is probably what he wants.

Grozni 3.45 Sandown
Ex-Irish novice chaser who has performed well under a 7lb amateur rider at Doncaster (3m) and Musselburgh (2m4f) for new yard, finishing second both times; interesting off just 2lb higher with Harry Cobden taking over.

Anglers Crag 4.00 Musselburgh
Sprinted well clear of the others with a well-handicapped rival at Market Rasen (3m, good to soft) last month and is now 2-2 for Brian Ellison; latest 4lb rise does not look excessive and he can complete the hat-trick.

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horse racing tips at Leopardstown and Sandown on Saturday 

'She's been a massive improver upped in trip' - Paul Kealy with seven Saturday selections 

Introducing Members' Club content on the Racing Post app - now featuring race replays

Published on 3 February 2024

Last updated 08:00, 3 February 2024

